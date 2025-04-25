Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.78 a bushel. May. wheat gained 2 cents at $5.31 a bushel. May. oats rose by 5.25 cents at $3.64 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $10.52 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $2.08 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.57 cent at $2.90 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.4 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.