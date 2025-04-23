Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.72 a bushel. May. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.29 a bushel. May. oats fell by 3.5 cents at $3.56 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.42 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.83 cent at $2.08 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.88 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.35 cent at $.92 a pound.

