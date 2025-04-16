Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.85 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 6.75 cents at $5.49 a bushel. May. oats was off 4 cents at $3.39 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $10.39 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.07 cent at $2.00 a pound. May. feeder cattle was off 0.07 cent at $2.82 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.88 a pound.

