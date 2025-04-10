Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.83 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.37 a bushel. May. oats gained 7.5 cents at $3.40 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 5 cents at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 3.32 cents at $1.95 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 2.75 cents at $2.75 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.38 cent at $.86 a pound.

