Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 9.25 cents at $5.37 a bushel. May. oats was off 1 cents at $3.51 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.35 cent at $2.05 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 0.78 cent at $2.83 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.88 a pound.

