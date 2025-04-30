Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5 cents at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 8 cents at $5.13 a bushel. May. oats fell by 29.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 3 cents at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 1.7 cents at $2.08 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 1.2 cents at $2.93 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.53 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.