Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.69 a bushel. May. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.39 a bushel. May. oats was off 9.75 cents at $3.31 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $9.93 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 3.47 cents at $1.94 a pound. May. feeder cattle fell by 4.08 cents at $2.72 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.45 cent at $.85 a pound.

