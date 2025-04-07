Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 1 cent at $4.59 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 8.25 cents at $5.37 a bushel. May. oats rose by 1 cent at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 1.25 cents at $9.78 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 2 cents at $1.96 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 3.62 cents at $2.71 a pound. May. hogs lost 0.12 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.