Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.77 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.30 a bushel. May. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.64 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.35 cent at $2.08 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1 cents at $2.91 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.55 cent at $.93 a pound.

