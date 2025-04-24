Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.77 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1 cents at $5.29 a bushel. May. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 1.5 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.08 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 1.2 cents at $2.89 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $.92 a pound.

