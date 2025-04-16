Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.84 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.47 a bushel. May. oats rose by 11 cents at $3.50 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 2.2 cents at $2.02 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 1.73 cents at $2.84 a pound. May. hogs rose by 1.8 cents at $.90 a pound.

