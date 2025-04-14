Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.84 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.47 a bushel. May. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $3.47 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.41 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.77 cents at $1.99 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 0.82 cent at $2.81 a pound. May. hogs rose by 1.15 cents at $.88 a pound.

