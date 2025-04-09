Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.74 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.42 a bushel. May. oats was down 3.5 cents at $3.30 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 5.37 cents at $1.99 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 8.92 cents at $2.79 a pound. May. hogs gained 1.7 cents at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.