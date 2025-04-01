Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.60 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.40 a bushel. May. oats rose by 5.5 cents at $3.54 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.33 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.78 cents at $2.05 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 2.37 cents at $2.87 a pound. May. hogs was up 1.1 cents at $.90 a pound.

