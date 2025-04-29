Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 14.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 14.25 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat was down 9.75 cents at $5.05 a bushel. May. oats was up 9.75 cents at $3.80 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 2.5 cents at $10.41 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.57 cent at $2.10 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1.78 cents at $2.94 a pound. May. hogs was down 0.22 cent at $.93 a pound.

