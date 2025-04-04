Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat was up 3.5 cents at $5.30 a bushel. May. oats lost 11.75 cents at $3.40 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 0.5 cent at $9.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 4.03 cents at $1.98 a pound. May. feeder cattle was off 4.6 cents at $2.75 a pound. May. hogs fell by 2.75 cents at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.