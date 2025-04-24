Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.74 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.28 a bushel. May. oats was unchanged at $3.56 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $2.08 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 0.15 cent at $2.88 a pound. May. hogs lost 0.3 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.