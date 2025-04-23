Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 2.5 cents at $4.73 a bushel. May. wheat was down 3 cents at $5.33 a bushel. May. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.59 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.95 cent at $2.07 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 0.77 cent at $2.88 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.05 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.