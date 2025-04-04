Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 4.5 cents at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 9.5 cents at $5.26 a bushel. May. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.52 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 22.5 cents at $9.89 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 2.47 cents at $2.02 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 3.65 cents at $2.79 a pound. May. hogs was down 0.78 cent at $.88 a pound.

