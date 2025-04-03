Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 7.75 cents at $4.50 a bushel. May. wheat lost 11.25 cents at $5.28 a bushel. May. oats lost 5.5 cents at $3.60 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 21.75 cents at $10.08 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 3 cents at $2.04 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 3.83 cents at $2.84 a pound. May. hogs lost 1 cents at $.88 a pound.

