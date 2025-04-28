Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 6 cents at $4.73 a bushel. May. wheat was down 1 cent at $5.29 a bushel. May. oats was off 1 cent at $3.64 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 6 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.35 cent at $2.09 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1.63 cents at $2.92 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.08 cent at $.93 a pound.

