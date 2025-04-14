Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 3.5 cents at $4.87 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 8.75 cents at $5.47 a bushel. May. oats lost 1.25 cents at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.55 cent at $1.97 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 1.43 cents at $2.80 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $.87 a pound.

