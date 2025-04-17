Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.85 a bushel. May. wheat gained 4.25 cents at $5.52 a bushel. May. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.49 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.67 cent at $2.03 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1.35 cents at $2.86 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.18 cent at $.90 a pound.

