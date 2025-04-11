Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 2.5 cents at $4.86 a bushel. May. wheat gained 12 cents at $5.50 a bushel. May. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.41 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1 cents at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.37 cent at $1.96 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.75 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.65 cent at $.86 a pound.

