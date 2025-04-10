Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.75 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $5.43 a bushel. May. oats gained 2.5 cents at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 3 cents at $10.16 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $1.98 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.03 cent at $2.78 a pound. May. hogs was unchanged at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.