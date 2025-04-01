Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.38 a bushel. May. oats rose by 2.25 cents at $3.48 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 3.5 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.03 cent at $2.04 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.85 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.89 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.