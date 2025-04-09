Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 2.5 cents at $4.71 a bushel. May. wheat was up 4 cents at $5.44 a bushel. May. oats gained 3.75 cents at $3.34 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 2 cents at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.37 cent at $1.93 a pound. May. feeder cattle fell by 1.38 cents at $2.70 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.32 cent at $.84 a pound.

