Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.89 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 4.5 cents at $5.54 a bushel. May. oats gained 3 cents at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 1 cent at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 1.03 cents at $1.97 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 3.3 cents at $2.79 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.55 cent at $.86 a pound.

