Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 2.5 cents at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat was up 6.5 cents at $5.43 a bushel. May. oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.40 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 10.75 cents at $9.94 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 3.07 cents at $1.97 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 4.68 cents at $2.76 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.9 cent at $.85 a pound.

