Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 3.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. May. oats gained 10 cents at $3.66 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 2.02 cents at $2.07 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.9 cent at $2.88 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.15 cent at $.89 a pound.

