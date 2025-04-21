Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3 cents at $4.85 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 2.25 cents at $5.51 a bushel. May. oats gained 2.5 cents at $3.59 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 3.5 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.17 cent at $2.04 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.87 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.13 cent at $.91 a pound.

