Gorman-Rupp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Thursday reported net income of $12.1 million in…

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Thursday reported net income of $12.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The pump maker posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.