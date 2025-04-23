Goosehead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.3 million.…

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.3 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $385 million.

