Goldman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.74 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $14.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.71 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $31.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.06 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.02 billion.

