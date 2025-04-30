Globe Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $254.6 million.…

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.07 per share.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.45 to $14.05 per share.

