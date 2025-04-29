Global Industrial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.6…

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

The Port Washington, New York-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $321 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIC

