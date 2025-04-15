Global Education Communities: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Monday reported net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Monday reported net income of $358,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

