Glaxo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.04 billion.

The London-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.54 billion.

