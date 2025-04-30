Glaukos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $106.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.7 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.