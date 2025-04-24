Glacier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $54.6 million.…

The bank, based in Kalispell, Montana, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $322.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $222.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

