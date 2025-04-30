Gibraltar Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.1 million…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 95 cents per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $290 million in the period.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROCK

