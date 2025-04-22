Genuine Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $194.4 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $194.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.82 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.25 per share.

