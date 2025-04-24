Gentherm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $128,000 in its…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $128,000 in its first quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $353.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.6 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

