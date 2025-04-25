Gentex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $94.9 million. On…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $94.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $576.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587 million.

