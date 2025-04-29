General Motors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.78 billion. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.78 billion.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of $3.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to $2.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $44.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.