General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $994 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.66.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $12.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.95 billion.

