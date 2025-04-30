Generac Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $43.8 million.…

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $942.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $918.7 million.

