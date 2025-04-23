GE Vernova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $254 million.…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $8.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

GE Vernova expects full-year revenue in the range of $36 billion to $37 billion.

