Gatx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $78.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.15.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $421.6 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.70 per share.

