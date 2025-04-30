Garmin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $332.8 million.…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $332.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.61 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $7.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.85 billion.

